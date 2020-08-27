Paranormal mystery Unknown 9: Awakening announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Gamescom 2020 brought the surprise reveal of a brand new IP called Unknown: Awakening, and it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Check out the trailer for the next-gen title up top.

The trailer shows a young girl hide something presumably important into a brick wall before a group of attackers closes in. Someone swings a club at her, but she emits a field of energy that protects her from the attack. Afterwards, our protagonist turns to confront her attackers, who seem to be stuck in some sort of slow-motion, ethereal state. It's a brief cinematic trailer without any gameplay, but somehow still intriguing enough to put this one on our radars.

"Unknown 9 is a paranormal mystery unfolding across a wide variety of platforms. Audiences will delve into the secrets of the Leap Year Society and uncover stories about the 9 unknown immortals that hold the keys to humanity's greatest mysteries," reads an official synopsis for the game.



"Raised on the streets of Kolkata, India and haunted by visions of her own death, Haroona struggles to understand her mysterious innate abilities to manipulate the unseen. A mentor soon helps Haroona hone her gifts, teaches her to access the mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold and propels her on a journey to unlock the mysteries of this new realm."

Developed by Reflector Entertainment, not much is known about the mysterious Unknown 9 at this point, but it seems to have origins in a novel trilogy, comic book series, and scripted podcast. At least, that's what the game's official website would have you believe.

Reflector Entertainment is set to release on "PC and next-generation consoles" in 2021.

