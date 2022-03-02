Pamela Anderson to set the record straight in new Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson is ready to set the record straight about her life, relationships, and rise to fame in a new Netflix documentary.

Netflix tweeted that the film has been in the making for several years and will "feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

The announcement included a handwritten note from Anderson that read, "My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story."

The news comes after the success of Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The series, created by the same team that produced the Margot Robbie-led I, Tonya, provides a humorous look at Anderson and Lee's tumultuous marriage. Anderson did not sign off on or approve of the limited series. Showrunner D.V. DeVincenti alleges that the team reached out to Anderson several times and never got a response.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Anderson's son and who serves as a producer on the new documentary, reposted the handwritten note on his Instagram story with the caption, "The real story." Her youngest son Dylan Jagger Lee did the same.

Ryan White, creator of Ask Dr. Ruth and The Case Against 8, is set to direct the film, with Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Thomas Lee serving as producers. Josh Braun will executive produce.

Netflix says the documentary will feature never-before-seen footage, personal journal entries, and interviews with Anderson. A release date has not yet been set.

