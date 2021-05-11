Overwatch 2 PvP stream next week will show "new maps and major gameplay updates"

Our first look at Overwatch 2 PvP is coming next week with a livestream event from the developers at Blizzard.

New game director Aaron Keller delivered the news in his first developer update since taking over the leadership role from Jeff Kaplan , who left Blizzard last month after nearly two decades with the company. The stream on May 20 will offer an in-development look at the new features and changes coming to Overwatch 2's player versus player modes, including "new maps and major gameplay updates," according to Blizzard.

"We've been hard at work on Overwatch 2, and we'd like to share some of what we've been doing with all of you," Keller said in the update. "In the past when we've talked about Overwatch 2, we've focused a lot on the co-op and story side of the game, but PvP is at the core of what makes Overwatch feel so special."

The livestream event is set to run for two hours and will be hosted by Overwatch League commentators Matt "Mr. X" Morello and Mitch "Uber" Leslie, with appearances from Keller, lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, and associate art director Dion Rogers. The development team also plans to host an ask-me-anything thread on Reddit to celebrate Overwatch's fifth anniversary on May 24, so we may get some more details about the sequel there too.

"Now, just to set expectations, everything that we'll be showing is under development and still a work in progress, and we will be talking more about Overwatch 2's PvP later in the year, so there's still more to come," Keller added.