Outriders Steam page suggests a February 2021 release

People Can Fly's looter-shooter RPG Outriders may no longer be releasing within the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch window, according to a Steam page listing.

Keen-eyed fans noticed that a Steam pre-order bundle which includes the Hell's Rangers Content Pack has a release date of February 2, 2021. While the main Steam page for

Outriders still lists a Holiday 2020 release date, People Can Fly and Square Enix have been rather quiet lately. Meanwhile we've gotten concrete release dates for some other major next-gen games (including Godfall and Spider-Man: Miles Morales).

We've contacted Square-Enix for clarification and will update this story if and when we hear back from them. The original release window for Outriders was narrowed down to December 2020, reports Forbes , and with just two months to go until that reported release window and no set date in sight, it certainly seems likely that Outriders could get a last minute delay.

Considering how many games have been delayed due to COVID-19 and the subsequent drastic change in workflow the pandemic has caused, another one isn't out of the ordinary. Outriders is one of (if not the only) big-budget next-gen games that does not have a precise 2020 release date yet, so I'd expect a delay if I were you.

With games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall, Cyberpunk 2077, and Black Ops: Cold War coming to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in the next two months, Outriders may be looking for a little space to shine, while also giving its team more time to work on the fairly large project.

If an official Outriders delay announcement is made, we'll update you accordingly.

Outriders is a smart looter-shooter for people who may not have time for a looter-shooter.