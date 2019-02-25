Oscar winners 2019: Spider-Verse takes home Best Animated Feature while Green Book wins overall

The Oscar winners 2019 have been decided. Though Marvel pictures (including a certain multi-verse crossing animated miracle) got more nods than anybody would have ever expected ten years ago, the Best Picture praise went south to '60s-set dramedy Green Book.

Black Panther didn't fulfill its birthright and become become the first superhero movie to win Best Picture, but there was plenty to enjoy throughout the host-free night of awards, applause, and musical routines. Check out the entire list of Oscar winners 2019 right here.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book - WINNER

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lead Actor

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma - WINNER

Adam McKay - Vice

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao - WINNER

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman - WINNER

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters - A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite



Paul Schrader - First Reformed



Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - WINNER



Alfonso Cuarón - Roma



Adam McKay - Vice

Documentary Feature

Free Solo - WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin - WINNER

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

Shoplifters

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Original Score

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars - Black Panther

I’ll Fight - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star Is Born - WINNER

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man - WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther - WINNER

First Man

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther - WINNER

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice - WINNER