Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes to Nintendo Switch today

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Switch - and you can pick it up today. In today's Mini Nintendo Partner direct, developer Moon Studios confirmed a surprise launch for its indie darling on the new platform.

A new trailer, showing off exploration and a handful of boss fights (all via the game's beautiful artwork), says that the Switch port runs at 60 FPS. And as if a surprise new release wasn't enough, developer Moon Studios has partnered with indie production company iam8bit to not only bring the game to Switch, but also to create a beautiful collector's edition.

BIG NEWS: iam8bit has teamed up with Moon Studios and Microsoft Game Studios to bring Ori and the Will of the Wisps to the Nintendo Switch! Available TODAY on the Nintendo eShop! https://t.co/ToEvhsgeye pic.twitter.com/hjqyhPstLOSeptember 17, 2020

Available to pre-order now, the new edition comes with some striking cover art, a pin, a digital soundtrack, stained glass art, a 'Field Guide', and a sketchbook, all contained within a unique display box. At $149.99, it'll set you back a bit, but I think I'd be tempted to pay that much just for the box the whole set comes in.

As for the game itself, the trailer says it's available now, so you should be able to pick yourself up one of the year's best indie games straight away.

