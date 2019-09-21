The Ori and the Blind Forest Switch demo is free on the eShop

Ori and the Blind Forest is bringing its breathtaking visuals and engaging gameplay to the Switch September 27, but you can get a feel for the "Definitive" Switch port right now by downloading the demo from the eShop free of charge.

Xbox Game Studios posted an announcement for the Switch demo on their website, which is as surreal a site as any, and revealed that you can now pre-purchase Ori and the Blind Forest on Nintendo Switch.

"We’re excited to share that you can now pre-purchase the full game and download the demo today on the Nintendo eShop! We’ve been blown away by the warmth and support from our fans and we can’t wait for the community to begin playing next week," the announcement reads.

Ori and the Blind Forest has a bit of a reputation for being equal parts beautiful and frustrating. Our review points out that despite "gorgeous hand-drawn art, exquisite animation, and powerful music," Ori and the Blind Forest "is a demanding platformer that 2D enthusiasts will cherish dearly, though you'll need to brace yourself for some serious demands of your skills and patience."

If you're worried about what might've been compromised bringing Ori and the Blind Forest from Xbox One and PC to the more technically limited Switch, Moon Studios says not to fear. According to Game Director Thomas Mahler , Ori runs beautifully on Switch at 1080p and 60fps in docked mode, and 720p and 60fps undocked.