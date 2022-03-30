Organization sim Unpacking gets PS4 and PS5 release as well as physical copies

Indie puzzle game Unpacking is coming to PS4 and PS5, and is also getting a physical release with Limited Run Games.

Announced via Twitter , Unpacking developer Witch Beam Games said: "We’re thrilled to announce we’re partnering with Limited Run Games to release PHYSICAL copies of Unpacking—and that includes not just Switch but PS4 & PS5 !" Previously, Unpacking was only available on PC, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

In a tweet following the initial announcement, Witch Beam Games also confirmed that the physical editions aren’t the only way to get the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game as they will also be available digitally too. It’s not clear when the physical copies or PS4/PS5 versions of the game will be available to purchase as the developer hasn’t yet announced it and according to the Limited Run Games website , the physical versions are currently in the "pre-production" stage.

📦 We're thrilled to announce we're partnering with @LimitedRunGames to release PHYSICAL copies of Unpacking—and that includes not just Switch but PS4 & PS5! Head here to order: https://t.co/jiTktdkc9kMarch 29, 2022

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Unpacking, let us tell you what you’ve been missing out on. This relaxing organization sim follows a character as they go through various stages of life from childhood, college, breakups, and forever homes. The player's job is to unpack the character’s possessions throughout their various homes and find the best place for all of it.

Upon its release late last year, Unpacking accidentally made a large percentage of its players feel incredibly old as it was discovered that younger players didn’t recognize the Nintendo GameCube -type console in the game and didn't know where they should place it in the home.