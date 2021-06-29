Olly Alexander’s agent denies Doctor Who casting rumors with pun-filled statement

Despite reports to the contrary, Olly Alexander is seemingly not going to be stepping into the TARDIS as the new Doctor in Doctor Who.

In a statement to Variety, the It’s a Sin actor’s agent shot down any suggestion that Alexander would be replacing current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. It’s not just any statement, though. It’s filled with puns that’s sure to delight any Doctor Who fan.

"Even though Olly is often contacted by cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being," the statement reads.

Speculation has been rife that the incumbent Time Lord, Jodie Whittaker, is set to depart the iconic BBC series. A recent report in The Daily Mirror has suggested that her tenure will come to a close after one more season and two specials. That, inevitably, has set off a series of rumors on who will be number Fourteen. Despite being attached, though, it appears that Alexander has well and truly ruled himself out of the running.

This follows on from It’s a Sin creator (and former Doctor Who head writer) Russell T. Davies cheekily telling sister publication SFX Magazine that Alexander would be a great fit for the iconic sci-fi role.

"Oh stop it! This’ll just be all the headlines. You just want SFX headlines everywhere," Davies said at the time. "Yes, Olly would make a marvellous Doctor Who. You tart! You enormous tart! The trouble this causes! They’ll be banging his door, his agent will be saying, ‘What have you done now…’ On your own head be it."

Since its rebooted return in 2005, only five mainline Doctors – and John Hurt’s War Doctor – have featured. Christopher Eccleston appeared in just one season, but is returning to the role in The Big Finish’s audio drama series. David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi each appeared in three seasons before departing. With Jodie Whittaker’s next season also being her third, all eyes will surely turn to her inevitable replacement. For now, though, Silence is being maintained.

