OlliOlli World release date set for February so you can achieve Gnarvana

Developer Roll7 confirmed the OlliOlli World release date during today's Nintendo Indie showcase: the skateboarding sequel will launch on Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on February 8, 2022.

OlliOlli World is the ambitious follow-up to OlliOlli and OlliOlli2, arcade-style 2D skateboarding games about mastering devious levels filled with bizarre set pieces as well as the usual ramps and grind rails. Roll7 has taken things in a decidedly weirder, bigger direction for OlliOlli World to deliver a more colorful and detailed world which is nevertheless packed with skateboarding courses to inevitably retry a million times.

"If the game is about getting into that flow state, every tweak has worked in its favor, creating a melody of platforming action that celebrates the skating culture in a way that we rarely, if at all, see in games," our own Ben Tyrer said in his preview of the game . "The sensation of coasting through these breezy worlds, taking in the immaculate art that already feels perfectly suited to the series, and finding the groove through the lines you discover is exactly the sort of treat we deserve after the past year."

OlliOlli was famously difficult, demanding nearly pixel-perfect execution in some levels, but while OlliOlli World will still test your dexterity, Roll7 says it's a bit more forgiving in its level design – perhaps to make its oddball world feel more intriguing and less offputting. A newly released trailer highlights the branching, overlapping paths in the game's world, but it's also quick to assure players that they will crash into a whole bunch of stuff, so expect a mix of forgiveness and wipeouts in Radlandia.