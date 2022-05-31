Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks Disney Plus streaming record

Obi-Wan Kenobi had a record-breaking premiere – and we're not surprised.

According to the official Star Wars Twitter account, the new series is now the most-watched Disney Plus Original series premiere to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. Though numbers have not been released, the series beats Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which previously broke the record in 2021.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor in a reprisal of his iconic role, premiered on Friday, May 27. Episode 3 is slated for a Wednesday, June 1 release at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern/8am BST. The entire season is six episodes, with the remaining releasing weekly throughout the month of June.

Thank you to the best fans in the galaxy for making #ObiWanKenobi the most-watched @disneyplus Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/bC5WI0kAbyMay 31, 2022 See more

The Star Wars franchise is busy, what with several new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One, is heading to Disney Plus on August 31, 2022. Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series, is coming this Fall, with Ahsoka (starring Rosario Dawson) and Skeleton Crew (starring Jude Law) both coming in 2023. The Acolyte and Lando (starring Donald Glover) were previously announced, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

