Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks Disney Plus streaming record

The new Star Wars series has beaten The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for biggest premiere weekend

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi had a record-breaking premiere – and we're not surprised.

According to the official Star Wars Twitter account, the new series is now the most-watched Disney Plus Original series premiere to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. Though numbers have not been released, the series beats Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which previously broke the record in 2021.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor in a reprisal of his iconic role, premiered on Friday, May 27. Episode 3 is slated for a Wednesday, June 1 release at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern/8am BST. The entire season is six episodes, with the remaining releasing weekly throughout the month of June.

The Star Wars franchise is busy, what with several new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One, is heading to Disney Plus on August 31, 2022. Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series, is coming this Fall, with Ahsoka (starring Rosario Dawson) and Skeleton Crew (starring Jude Law) both coming in 2023. The Acolyte and Lando (starring Donald Glover) were previously announced, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

For more, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

