No Time to Die runtime seemingly confirmed — set to be longest Bond movie ever

The No Time to Die runtime may have been revealed. Not only would it be the longest movie of Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, it would be the longest Bond movie. Period.

The US cinema chain Regal now lists the No Time to Die runtime as 163 minutes (2 hours, 43 mins), which is backed up by Pathe Netherlands also posting the same info alongside its own ticket sales.

The previous holder of the title of longest Bond movie went to Spectre at 148 minutes. Oddly enough, Craig’s tenure also includes the shortest Bond movie ever, Quantum of Solace at a relatively swift 106 minutes.

This news follows on from a new behind-the-scenes look at No Time to Die, one where director Cory Joji Fukunaga delivers his mission statement, outlining that he thought it was “essential to rediscover Bond.”

Speaking of time frames, that video also reveals that No Time to Die – the 25th Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s last in the role of the iconic secret agent – will take place five years after the events of Spectre.

“It will be a combination of all that Bond has become,” the director teased. “With all that he’s seen; all that trauma, that loss, what is that mission, that will be his most challenging and most difficult?”

Sounds like a lot to pack in. Luckily for No Time to Die, it has all the time in the world…

