No Time to Die, Last Night in Soho, Morbius, and more get further release date delays

The release date delays keep on coming – No Time to Die has now been pushed back from the Easter weekend to a fall release.

Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond will now hit the big screen on October 8 instead of April 2, a whole 18 months after its original release date. In the wake of this announcement, Sony decided to move its antihero flick Morbius to avoid competing with Bond – it was supposed to come out on October 8 as well, but has now been pushed back to January 21, 2022. The Jared Leto-led comic-book thriller has already been delayed once this month, moving from March to October only a few days ago.

Elsewhere, Universal has decided to move Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho to October 22. The horror movie, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Diana Rigg, was originally due for release on April 23. Bob Odenkirk's Nobody has also been thrown back from February 26 to April 12.

Sony has also made the decision to push back several of its other major upcoming releases – the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will now release on February 11, 2022 instead of July 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has moved from June 11 to October 11, and Kay Cannon’s Cinderella has been delayed from February 5 to July 16.

Phew. That’s a lot to keep up with – and there are potentially more announcements to come. A veteran studio executive recently told The Hollywood Reporter that every major movie between now and July 2021 is likely to be delayed .