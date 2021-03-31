No Man's Sky Expeditions is a new update that lets players embark on a shared adventure

The No Man's Sky Expeditions update arrives today, allowing players to take part in a shared adventure starting from the same point in the universe.

In the new announcement trailer, developer Hello Games explains that Expeditions offers a seasonal way to explore the universe as part of a group. Every player will start on the same planet, with an expedition plotted out to direct them across the galaxy. While you'll all be going the same way, however, everyone involved in the expedition will have their own unique collection of tech, customizations, ships, and weapons, encouraging collaboration with fellow explorers.

To help you reach your goal, new exploration milestones offer rewards and make it easier to find fellow explorers on the same adventure, while the Analysis Visor's new Target Sweep mode makes it easier to explore, with a number of missions overhauled to make use of the new feature.

As well as the expeditions themselves, the update features a number of other changes, including a fully-updated HUD, colour-blind support, improved text-chat and better pinning. You'll also be able to call in your walkers, Titanfall-style, and merge your account names across platforms. You can check out the full patch notes here .

Expeditions arrives today, and to help celebrate, Hello Games is also rolling out Twitch drop support over the Easter weekend. If you're watching No Man's Sky streams between April 1-5, you might win some valuable items redeemable on a linked account.

If you're looking to jump back in and play with your friends, here's our No Man's Sky multiplayer guide.