No Man's Sky Beyond gets a new trailer to finally announce its official release date

No Man's Sky Beyond, Hello Games' most ambitious update to its procedural sci-fi sim since No Man's Sky Next, is arriving as a free update to all available platforms on August 14, in just under two weeks time.

The indie studio announced the news via a blog post and brief teaser trailer today, which you can watch for yourself below, confirming that the update is still releasing this Summer as promised, just slightly later in the season than fans were perhaps expecting.

The update, which is made up of three parts and promises "a radical new social and multiplayer experience" for No Man's Sky, has been in the works for some time, and originally announced earlier this year in May.

Hello Games founder and No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray has called Beyond the "most ambitious chapter so far", even when compared to the upcoming (and mightily impressive) No Man's Sky VR experience on the way in tandem with this game-changing expansion. If you already own the game, all you'll have to do is download Beyond on launch day, and you're good to go, so best start preparing that home base for all the big changes on the way now.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Murray explained that he plans to work on No Man's Sky for as long as people are still enjoying it, suggesting Beyond could just be the beginning for one of the greatest gaming comeback stories in recent memory.

