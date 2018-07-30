The most amazing No Man's Sky planets and aliens found in the Next Update so far

After that troubled launch and a mixed couple of years, No Man's Sky has released its much awaited NEXT update. It's totally overhauled the game, creating a more involved and accessible universe to get lost in, as well as a menagerie of weird creatures and wonderful worlds to discover.

Obviously a single person can only explore so far, so we've asked for your help to find some of the best, most interesting and downright weird planets and aliens from the farthest corners of the galaxy. Here are your best No Man's Sky Next planets, aliens and photos so far, with a little help from Reddit's intrepid explorers, too.

This Morrowind forest

Image source: TheJonzu

The Elder Scrolls world of Morrowind loves a good mushroom forest. This not only captures that look but with the light mist and leafy trees is totally a place we'd visit.

The apply named 'WTF planet'

Geometric shapes, undulating energy tentacles, are you sure this is the way to IHOP?

Welcome, to Jurassic (space) Park

Image source: u/g5457s

If you wanted to know if there was a dinosaur world in No Man's Sky, well, uh, there it is.

This beautiful water world with floating islands

Robin's discovery is just the right mix of recognisable paradise and strange alien weirdness. How do those islands work, magnets?

The first planet in my system is a paradise world with sprawling hills, mountains, floating islands, teaming with wild-life and plant-life. It's the most beautiful world I've seen since the game launched 2 years ago. (Planet - Picard Prime, PC). pic.twitter.com/uHadgXe2dhJuly 27, 2018

This majestic, uh... this.

Such a majestic butterfly pic.twitter.com/IhwauMklPTJuly 25, 2018

Sometimes space God just makes things wrong.

This idyllic scene with a humbling counter point

What could be more idyllic than this gentle sunset, strange alien birds soaring in the distance? How about flying up to that distant moon for a different perspective.

I was sat on a barren moon looking at the ringed planet, I decided to fly to the ringed planet to look back at the barren moon... pic.twitter.com/iFpIUbU9sYJuly 27, 2018

This guy!

Look at that little face... [checks] Yes, face. He's so happy... [checks] Yeah, happy. Probably because he lives on the lovely little world Kitty found.

A few more screenshots of #NoMansSkyNEXT #NoMansSky pic.twitter.com/46vafy2FDtJuly 25, 2018

That... thing

Image source: CodependentlyWealthy

"Why does God hate you?" is the obviously question we don't want to ask this swimming, toothed anus.

Happy space frens

Image source: Kevinm

Just a little eye bleach to clear out the memory of the last thing. It just looks so happy and the scale of it leads nicely into...

These absolute units. In awe of the size of these guys...

Image source: Voidlust75

According to r/nms_zoology the max recorded height for a creature in No Man's Sky is 8.43ms. Currently the NEXT update is challenging that record with a range of literal monsters. That thing up there was discovered by Voidlust on reddit, while the brain on legs below was found by Amixis.

Image source: Amixis

While most people are watching any giants from a safe distance, TannerFrank is taking a more risky approach to these encounters

Image source: Tannerfrank

And Sagramore is just straight up touching the toe.

Image source: Sagramore

And, finally on the 'big' front, giant wild Geks seems to be a common occurrence.

This weird floating robot plant planet

God knows what happened here. Everything from the plants to the rocks seem to be made from some sort of mechanical growth.

I didn't know there was this much green in the whole galaxy

Image source: Beowulf

As some one who's spent nearly 40 hours playing No Man's Sky and only seen hot radioactive dust, this is my response to that:

