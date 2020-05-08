Ninjala launch has been delayed to June due to COVID-19

A Ninjala delay means the free-to-play, online Switch game is no longer scheduled to arrive this month.

Ninjala was originally scheduled to launch on May 27, but the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the final steps of testing and finalizing the game, according to GungHo Online Entertainment. The Ninjala release date is now set for June 24.

"Although we are working hard to launch Ninjala and release it to our fans, the health and safety of our employees is paramount," GungHo president Kazuki Morishita said in a press release. "We apologize to our Ninjala fans who were eagerly anticipating its launch, and we ask for your understanding as we work to bring you the best game we can in this additional month."

Ninjala's developers also shared their regrets in a YouTube video.

The announcement of the delay follows just a week after the Ninjala beta gave players worldwide their first chance to try its multiplayer ninja action. While I spent about as much time trying to log in as I did actually playing due to server issues, I enjoyed the matches that I did get to play. Especially once I figured out the SK8 Hammer is the best weapon of all time.

Speaking of which, a GungHo representative has confirmed to me that the company will now stage a second Ninjala beta test sometime in the coming weeks. Update: it turns out this second test isn't confirmed yet, but I'll let you know when I get more details. Until then, I'm looking forward to playing the full game in June.