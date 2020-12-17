Nightwing & Batgirl rekindled romance continues in ongoing title with Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are taking over DC's ongoing Nightwing title with March's #78. But Dick Grayson's title won't be a solo act, as his on-again, off-again love interest Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Batgirl) will be by his side in the returning series.

(Image credit: DC)

This all-new, all-different dynamic duo are returning to Blüdhaven in a renewed attempt by Nightwing to make the city safe for everyone.

"...Blüdhaven has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco, which can't be good for DC's first sidekick and former Robin—but is it good for Blüdhaven?" reads DC's description of the new arc. "When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero."

In DC continuity, Nightwing's parents were murdered by a mobster named Anthony Zucco. In the most recent retellings, Zucco sabotaged the Grayon's trapeze after the boss of the circus they worked for refused to pay the mobster protection money. Dick Grayson's pursuit of his parents' killer led him to become Robin, and eventually Nightwing. Zucco was last seen in prison for an unrelated murder.

(Image credit: Bruno Redondo (DC))

The mention of a Zucco becoming mayor of Blüdhaven is curious, as in 'New 52' Zucco worked briefly for the mayor of Chicago. Also around the same time, an estranged daughter named Sonia Zucco was introduced.

This Nightwing/Batgirl team-up comes on the heels of their unofficial marriage (Batman did the officiating) in Death Metal: Last Stories of the DC Universe. At the time they agreed that if they survived the events of Death Metal it would annul the union-in-spirit, but Dick also promised to continue to pursue the relationship if they did… and, well, this Nightwing arc appears to give him the opportunity.

And they'll be joined by a new cast member - a three-legged puppy without a name.

"And appearing in the first issue of Taylor and Redondo's new Nightwing comic is a potential new sidekick for Dick Grayson—a three-legged puppy that he shields from harm in Blüdhaven's alleys!" DC's announcement reads. "Will Nightwing adopt this nameless mutt? And will she warm fan's hearts as fast as Nightwing kicks her tormentor's butts?"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Nightwing #78 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

This is the second time Taylor and Redondo have introduced a dog in recent memory - their recently-concluded Suicide Squad run included a loveable pooch named Shadow.

Nightwing #78 goes on sale on March 16. Redondo has drawn the primary cover, with a variant planned by Skan. Look for DC's full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Dick Grayson was Batman's (and DC's) first sidekick, but not the last. Check out Newsarama's list of the best Robins of all time.