Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl added voice acting and players are losing it over Michelangelo

A free update has added voice acting and items to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and players are eagerly digging up all the references and Easter eggs the devs have packed in.

Many of the original voice actors returned to record new lines for each of the playable characters, including Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim. You can see the full cast here (opens in new tab).

With the introduction of items, some characters have unique lines (opens in new tab) when they pick up a given object. SpongeBob will start singing when he picks up Squidward's clarinet, and Michelangelo makes puns about bringing the "boom" when grabs a boombox.

But it's a Michelangelo intro line that has the community freaking out. "Dude, I could be gaming." That was Mikey's intro line when he appeared in Injustice 2 (opens in new tab), and it's been a meme ever since. The (teenage, mutant, and ninja) turtle was voiced by Ryan Cooper in Injustice 2, but he's played by Townsend Coleman, the same actor who played Michelangelo in the original cartoon, in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

HE SAYS THE LINE https://t.co/hbW8BWxzjV pic.twitter.com/AfcpdauZYnJune 6, 2022 See more

The reaction in the clip above pretty much says it all.

A lack of voice acting was one of the biggest complaints about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl when it launched, and it's a criticism we shared - so much of the characters' personality was missing without that aural component. The devs had been teasing a voice acting update (opens in new tab) for sometime, and it's good to see it finally arrive in such a robust form.

Looking to get competitive in the best fighting games? You know where to click.