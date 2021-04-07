New Zelda Breath of the Wild speedrun tasks players with mounting every creature

A new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrun challenge tasks players to mount every animal in the game as quickly as possible.

As first reported by Polygon, the new challenge specifically takes aim at every rideable animal in the huge open world game. Players need to race to mount every animal or creature in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as quickly as possible, but this includes two key points of note: Prince Sidon, and the Lord of the Mountain.

The former, you might remember, is the famed Zora Prince (who the internet has the hots for), who you do actually get to ride as part of Breath of the Wild's main storyline. As for the Lord of the Mountain, it's far more complicated, because the ethereal creature only spawns in very specific circumstances, making the entire speedrun a whole lot harder to predict.

As the speedrun's organizer explains, they had to delve into Breath of the Wild's code to figure out exactly when and where the Lord of the Mountain could spawn. They've managed to narrow it down to once on the day of a waxing crescent moon, but even then, it can show up at any point over those 24 hours.

Right now, the speedrun's creator is actually putting together a competition to see who can score the best time on the 'mount every creature' speedrun. The person with the lowest time after May 6 will earn $100, while second place will net $50, and finally third place will score $20. It's a brilliantly original speedrun idea, which excellently factors in some of the more unpredictable aspects of Breath of the Wild.

