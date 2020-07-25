New York Comic Con organizers aim to build virtual comic convention experience with Metaverse

Convention organizer ReedPop (which runs New York City Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, C2E2, and more) has launched Metaverse, an online pop culture hub that aims to fill the gap left by the absence of physical conventions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Located online at www.findthemetaverse.com, the website currently hosts some information on the site's mission, an offer to subscribe to the Metaverse newsletter for discounted merchandise, and a form that will tailor the site to specific fandoms.

"What is the Metaverse, you ask? It is a virtual realm, the sum of all fandoms, delivered by ReedPop, the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, and more," reads the description on the Metaverse website. "You’ll encounter one-of-a-kind interactive experiences with your favorite celebs and creators, discover new releases, explore a rich exhibitor marketplace, get access to sweet merchandise, and connect with other fans from across the globe to celebrate all things pop culture."

Metaverse was announced during Comic-Con International: San Diego, itself a virtual event this year following the cancellation of the physical convention. ReedPop's New York Comic Con is currently still scheduled as an in-person event to take place on October 8-11 at the Javits Center in New York City.

"The ReedPop crew loves running events for you. Building your geek home away from home is the reason we get out of bed in the morning," continues the description from the Metaverse website. "Since we can’t do that in-person this summer, we’ve worked hard to create a space to bring the fun of our events to you digitally. Throughout the coming months, we’ll be adding new features to bring the experiences you love to the comfort of your home screen."

The first online Metaverse event is scheduled to take place August 13-16.