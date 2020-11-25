New Wonder Woman 84 TV spots show off new footage ahead of December release

Originally, Wonder Woman 1984 was meant to reach cinemas in December 2019, before being brought forward to November 2019, and then pushed back to June 2020, and then – after several more delays – the sequel turned into a Christmas Day 2020 release. Despite the long wait, there have been plenty of glimpses at the movie to get excited over.

As well as the full-length trailers, we’ve now been treated to two brand new TV spots showing off a bit more of Wonder Woman 1984. The first sees a young Diana Prince, played by Lilly Aspell, as well as the Amazons taking part in some seriously intense sport. There’s loads of Golden Lasso-swinging, Gal Gadot’s Diana and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor together, and Wondy in her new golden armour. The few seconds of new footage in the teaser show more of Diana in action.

New #WW84 TV Spot, featuring some new footage. pic.twitter.com/8KKU34RQOINovember 24, 2020

The second TV spot is just as action packed, with more of a focus on Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, with a new look at the fight between her and Diana. There's also The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and Steve again – and that’s sure to be a heart-breaking storyline considering he sacrificed himself in the sequel’s predecessor, Wonder Woman.

New #WW84 TV Spot pic.twitter.com/JT5OJCaJSaNovember 24, 2020

From everything released so far, it looks like Wonder Woman 1984 will have as much heart, sincerity, and impressive action sequences as the first instalment. There’s not much longer to wait for the sequel to arrive, either – it lands on HBO Max and theatrically December 25, 2020, in the US, and internationally only in cinemas from December 16.

Patty Jenkins recently revealed to Total Film that the pandemic is going to influence Wonder Woman 3, commenting: “The truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is.” She added, referring to a planned spinoff, "I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.”

It might be a while until we see Diana again after Wonder Woman 1984 finally makes it to the world – but until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.