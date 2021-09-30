New Tomb Raider game will continue the series' "cinematic style" according to job listing

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics appears to be gearing up for the next installment of the series according to a new job listing.

Crystal Dynamics, which has previously developed a number of games in the Tomb Raider series, including The Rise of Tomb Raider (2015) and Tomb Raider (2013) - is currently looking for a Lighting Artist who can demonstrate "a similar cinematic style to the latest Tomb Raider reboot."

Of course, this doesn’t definitely mean the studio is working on the next Tomb Raider game but from the job description, it does seem very likely. The Tomb Raider series is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2021 with Crystal Dynamics actually teasing some kind of upcoming project earlier this year noting that the next Tomb Raider game will "unify" the reboot trilogy with the classic games .

The Tomb Raider studio has also recently worked on Marvel’s Avengers which continues to expand with the addition of everyone’s favorite web-slinger Spider-Man swinging his way into the game for PlayStation players sometime later this year. The game was also just announced as coming to Xbox Game Pass next week.

A potential new Tomb Raider game isn’t the only thing Crystal Dynamics is working on either. The Square Enix-owned studio is also currently co-developing the Perfect Dark reboot alongside original developer The Initiative. However, it’s expected that the new Perfect Dark is still a ways off yet. A statement echoed by many members of the team working on the game who have said that the game is "still early in development."