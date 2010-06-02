New Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions trailer shows off its dark side

Oh Spider-Man, how we love thee, even through all your ups and downs in videogame land. And since we were firstintroducedto your upcoming game, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, we’ve been really intrigued by the possibilities of all thedifferent worldsyou could traverse, on top of the already announced Amazing and Noir worlds. But what’s a hero without villains? Today the internet was graced with the most recent Spidey trailer showing off the three villains that have so far been confirmed.

It was cool to see the Goblin really shown off in action, though we’re surprised they went with Norman Osborn’s Noir version, who seems to look and fight like a more dapper Hulk. Then again, he’s such a major enemy that he could be in more than just one world. At the same time, it was nice to see more of Kraven and Hammerhead, though they have been covered pretty extensively before, but we always enjoy seeing more of the game’s snazzy FPS (first-person Spidey*) at work.

Unfortunately, the end of the trailer only teases what we really want to know: what are the other two dimensions? Apparently we’ll be finding out soon, but the teaser isn't clear on exactly when. If only there was some kind of major gaming event coming up in two weeks, maybe then we’d find out. Oh well.

*Please forgivemy terrible pun.

