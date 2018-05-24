Sims 4 is getting seasons, and that means Sim Santa, romance, and gardening

You're about to need a whole new set of wardrobe options, because the latest Sims 4 expansion, Seasons, will bring new weather, new holidays, and a new dirty career option for your little people when it's released on June 22 for PC.

As far as we know, the only god sims need to worry about is you (and whether or not you feel like buying them a piano), so all the holidays in the game are of the familiar but non-denominational kind. Father Winter will bring presents, spring will bring the romantic Love Day, and Harvest Fest means a chance to do some hardcore holiday crafting. EA promises that you'll even be able to create custom holidays for your tiny minions, so I hope my sims are looking forward to National Tessa Thompson Day.

With the changing weather of the seasons also comes a new career option based around gardening. You can whip up a nice floral centerpiece or follow the botanist career to figure out just what's happening behind closed leaves.

According to EA's Grant Rodiek, seasons have been high on the list of fan requests. "With a vast variety of weather elements that empower the ways players can play with life, The Sims 4 Seasons will allow players to use their Sims to tell relatable stories like those they’ve experienced in real life," he says. "The ever-changing weather will transform worlds in unique ways by impacting gameplay choices, Sim’s relationships, and Sim’s daily life, while also delivering new challenges."

No word on a console release let, but we'll keep you updated.