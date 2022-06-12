New Sea of Thieves season 7 trailer gives us serious Shrek 2 pub scene vibes, in a good way

Sea of Thieves got a brand new musical trailer today which revealed that season 7 is launching in just over a month's time on July 21.

The jolly new trailer, which debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase 2022, reminded us of The Poison Apple pub scene from Shrek 2 and the Snuggly Duckling from Disney's Tangled. More importantly though, we found out not only this season's release date but also many of the brand new features coming to the game in a few weeks' time.

You can take a look at the catchy song for yourself below.

You'll be able to buy and name a ship from July 21st! #BeMoreCaptain in Sea of Thieves Season Seven. pic.twitter.com/XJHj9yboGIJune 12, 2022 See more

As revealed in the trailer, season 7 of Rare's pirate-adventure game will allow players to do a lot more customization. From decorating the Captain's cabin, saving ship loadouts, and even naming their ship - "so long as there's no profanity", as the song mentions. But hey, there's nothing stopping you from naming your ship 'Boaty McBoatface'?

There were also a few more new features hinted at during the song, but as mentioned on the Sea of Thieves official website (opens in new tab), we'll find out more about them closer to the time of release.

Another highlight from the game's showcase appearance includes the news that Sea of Thieves recently hit a new milestone of 30 million players - that's a lot of pirates. In honor of this achievement, Rare has announced a 'Gold & Glory Weekend' starting on June 17 which will offer players double gold and reputation and boosted Renown for all treasures cashed in.

Not only this, but before the end of the month, players can also look forward to more content updates that will deliver further improvements and fixes, as well as new treasures on the Pirate Emporium shelves. All of this plus the introduction of the game's fifth limited-time Adventure 'The Forsaken Hunter.' All before season 7 officially kicks off on July 21, 2022.

