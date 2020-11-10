New Resident Evil 8 gameplay comes courtesy of Naomi Osaka

Brand new Resident Evil 8 PS5 gameplay has debuted in a new trailer, courtesy of none other than Naomi Osaka.

You can see the PS5 First Play trailer with the tennis superstar just below, in which Osaka explains that using the DualSense is a bit of a shock to her, having been used to the DualShock 4 controller. From the one minute 52 second mark, you can see Osaka briefly playing Resident Evil 8.

Osaka comments that running is a bad thing in horror games, because usually if you can run, it's only logical that there'll be something to chase you (and she's absolutely right, mind you). The rest of the brief Resident Evil 8 gameplay showcases protagonist Ethan Winters running around the rural village, and Osaka commenting that the DualSense vibrates in different ways depending on how Ethan moves. Capcom previously revealed that Resident Evil 8 will support adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller.

This is, oddly enough, our clearest look at actual gameplay for Resident Evil 8 yet. Previously we've only seen cutscene footage in trailers, such as village citizens getting devoured by the werewolf-like creatures. Just what you'd expect from a Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil 8 is launching at some point in 2021, on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Capcom is looking into getting the game on current gen hardware, but they can't promise it'll actually release on the PS4 or Xbox One. If you're looking to buy the PS5, there's still time to find a deal.

