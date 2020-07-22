New PS5 State of Play event rumoured for August 6

Another PS5 showcase could be taking place in two weeks' time, according to a new piece of internet gossip circulating social media.

The rumour comes from industry insider Robert Serrano, who has form for accurately leaking PlayStation information ahead of time, having pre-emptively revealed the date for last month's PS5 Future of Gaming showcase in June.

*BREAKING NEWS*#PS5 fans, pin this📌Sony @PlayStation 5 next event is scheduled for AUGUST 6th 2020 - 1pm PT | 4pm ET | 10pm CEST Watch it on 🔵https://t.co/EMGyFxKJQQ🔵https://t.co/Y6i3xubvdQ🔵https://t.co/fWWQgTEybi*TO BE CONFIRMED*_#PlayHasNoLimits💙#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/wl7dDAqclrJuly 21, 2020

According to Serrano, the PS5 State of Play stream will take place August 6 (two weeks tomorrow) from 1PM PT/4PM ET/9PM BST, live across YouTube, Twitch, and PlayStation's own website.

Serrano didn't offer any further information, but reports of a PS5 focused State of Play in August have been doing the rounds for some time now, with rumours suggesting that Sony has plenty more next-gen games to show beyond Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West, and the other exclusives it debuted last month.

It is, as always, worth taking this info with plenty of salt, but if Sony really is planning to hold another PS5 showcase on August 6, then we can expect to hear about it either late next week or a few days before the stream itself.

GamesRadar+ will, of course, keep you informed as we get closer to that floated date, so be sure to stay tuned here for more news as soon as it lands. For more details on PS5 pre-orders, click on the link below.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.