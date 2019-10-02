New PS5 leak reveals Prospero codename and a built-in camera

The PS5 is codenamed Prospero and features a built-in camera, a new report from Gizmodo suggests. The article cites its source as an anonymous tipster who sent over photographs of the next-gen console in June, just a few months before an official Sony patent revealing a similar model for the hardware was discovered online.

This lends a certain degree of legitimacy to the source, who also claims to be working on a next-gen title for both the PS5 and Microsoft's upcoming console - Xbox Project Scarlett . Gizmodo reports that new models of the PS5 dev kit have been sent to studios over the Summer, and is currently being referred to as Prospero by Sony, in the absence of an official name for the console at present.

According to the leak, the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett both apparently include an in-built camera that can be used for live streaming online, with the report claiming that the latter's camera boasts a 4K resolution and is able to react to in-game lighting, and adjust its settings accordingly.

The result is that it'll be potentially much easier to set up dedicated streaming platform from your next-gen console. Though services such as Twitch and Mixer are available on the PS4 and Xbox One, they're not nearly as intuitive or dedicated as a streaming set up on PC, and this latest report suggests that these consoles are looking to change that.

Despite the evidence, it's worth taking this latest leak with a healthy dose of skepticism, and it's likely we won't hear anything official about PS5 or Scarlett anytime soon, though a Holiday 2020 release has been confirmed for the latter. In the meantime, here are all the new games of 2019 and beyond that we do know about, including Cyberpunk 2077 , The Last of Us 2 , and more.

Update October 3: Gizmodo's story has been updated, after a Microsoft spokesperson "denied any camera technology is in development and that none has been delivered to developers in any form."

Update October 8: 3D-rendered images by LetsGoDigital seem to offer the best look yet at the PS5's design, based off of a leaked patent filed by Sony and reportedly validated by Gizmodo. Here are the most updated renders from LetsGoDigital:

