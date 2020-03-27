New on Netflix (April 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

With so many are stuck at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has never been busier. And if you’re looking for a suitable distraction, look no further as we run through everything new on Netflix this April.

First, Community seasons 1 – 6 are finally returning on April 1st, and you can already hear the chants of "six seasons and a movie" in the distance. If you’re not sure where to start with the beloved college comedy, here are the 15 best Community episodes for you to test out. Think of it as your Greendale open day! More series on their way include new seasons of Nailed It!, Hello Ninja, and Pokémon: The Series Sun & Moon.

In terms of movies, you can finally have that Lethal Weapon marathon as all four movies will be on Netflix from April 1st. Also on their way this month is the classic video game movie Mortal Kombat – which found its way into our list of the 10 best video game movies of all time – plus some stunning five-star movies such as The Social Network, Taxi Driver, and more.

New Netflix shows (April 2020)

The Iliza Shlezinger Sketch Show – April 1

Nailed It! Season 4 – April 1

Community seasons 1-6 – April 1

Kim’s Convenience season 4 – April 1

Pokemon: The Series Sun & Moon season 3: Ultra Legends – April 1

La casa de papel part 4 – April 3

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – April 3

StarBeam – April 3

The Big Show Show – April 6

Hi-Score Girl season 2 – April 9

Brews Brothers – April 10

Chris D’Elia: No Pain – April 14

Outer Banks – April 15

Fary Hexagone season 2 – April 16

Fauda season 3 – April 16

#BlackAF – April 17

The Last Kids on Earth part 2 – April 17

Too Hot to Handle – April 17

Cooked with Cannabis – April 20

The Midnight Gospel – April 20

Middleditch & Schwartz – April 21

Absurd Planet – April 22

Win the Wilderness – April 22

The House of Flowers season 3 – April 23

After Life season 2 – April 24

Hello Ninja season 2 – April 24

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – April 24

The Last Kingdom season 4 – April 26

Never Have I Ever – April 27

Extracurricular – April 29

Nadiya’s Time to Eat – April 29

Summertime – April 29

Drifting Dragons – April 30

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – April 30

The Victims’ Game – April 30

New Netflix movies (April 2020)

40 Days and 40 Nights – April 1

Bloodsport – April 1

Cadillac Records – April 1

Can’t Hardly Wait – April 1

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke – April 1

Deep Impact – April 1

God’s Not Dead – April 1

Just Friends – April 1

Killer Klowns From Outer Space – April 1

Lethal Weapon – April 1

Lethal Weapon 2 – April 1

Lethal Weapon 3 – April 1

Lethal Weapon 4 – April 1

Minority Report – April 1

Molly’s Game – April 1

Mortal Kombat – April 1

Mud – April 1

Promised Land – April 1

Road to Perdition – April 1

Salt – April 1

School Daze – April 1

Sherlock Holmes – April 1

Soul Plane – April 1

Sunrise in Heaven – April 1

Taxi Driver – April 1

The Death of Stalin – April 1

The Girl with All the Gifts – April 1

The Hangover – April 1

The Matrix – April 1

The Matrix Reloaded – April 1

The Matrix Revolutions – April 1

The Perks of Being a Wallflower – April 1

The Roommate – April 1

The Runaways – April 1

The Social Network – April 1

Wildling – April 1

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly – April 2

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll – April 2

Coffee & Kareem – April 3

Money Heist: The Phenomenon – April 3

Angel Has Fallen – April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – April 5

Love Wedding Repeat – April 10

The Main Event – April 10

Tiger Tail – April 10

CODE 8 – April 11

Despicable Me – April 16

Hail, Caesar! – April 16

Jem and the Holograms – April 16

Sergio – April 17

The Green Hornet – April 18

The Vatican Tapes – April 20

Bleach: The Assault – April 21

Bleach: The Bount – April 21

The Plagues of Breslau – April 22

The Willoughbys – April 22Extraction – April 24

The Artist – April 25

Django Unchained – April 25

Battle: Los Angeles – April 27

Dangerous Lies – April 30

New Netflix Documentaries (April 2020)