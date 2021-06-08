New on Marvel Unlimited (June 2021): All the comics arriving this month

Marvel Unlimited is the answer for the voracious Marvel Comics fan who doesn't have the funds to keep track of everything - and the newly unveiled list of June 2021 additions to the digital comics subscription service keeps that flowing with first issues to new series, final issues to round out runs of recent ones, as well as some great standalone one-shots and anthologies.

The new series debuting this June on Marvel Unlimited are Thor & Loki: Double Trouble, Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade, Non-Stop Spider-Man, Carnage: Black, White & Blood, America Chavez: Made in the USA, and Children of the Atom. Also, curiously, IDW's licensed all-ages comic Marvel Action: Captain Marvel is coming to the service.

For those waiting for stories to end before diving in, the recent Taskmaster and Marvel limited series are now all on Marvel Unlimited, as well as the King in Black tie-ins Gwenom vs. Carnage and Thunderbolts.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, with all of the company's comics being added three months after they're released in print. Marvel Unlimited is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android device, costing $9.99 per month.

Here's what to look forward to this month:

Week Of June 7

America Chavez: Made In The USA #1

Avengers #43

Avengers Mech Strike #2

Demon Days: X-Men #1

Hellions #10

King In Black Handbook #1

King In Black: Captain America #1

King In Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #3

King In Black: Thunderbolts #3

King In Black: Wiccan And Hulking #1

Marvel Action Captain Marvel #1

Power Pack #4

Runaways #34

Star Wars: The High Republic #3

Week Of June 14

Amazing Spider-Man #61

Children Of The Atom #1

Daredevil #28

Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1

Eternals #3

Immortal Hulk #44

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

Star Wars #12

Strange Academy #9

Taskmaster #4

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #1

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #4

X-Factor #8

Week Of June 21

Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #1

Captain America Anniversary Tribute #1

Captain Marvel #27

Champions #5

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #3

Iron Man #7

King In Black: Spider-Man #1

Marvel #6

SWORD #4

Spider-Woman #10

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #10

The Trials Of Ultraman #1

Thor #13

X-Force #18

Week Of June 28

Alien #1

Amazing Spider-Man #62

Black Panther #24

Cable #9

Carnage: Black, White & Blood #1

Excalibur #19

Guardians Of The Galaxy #12

King In Black: Scream #1

Maestro: War And Pax #3

Miles Morales: Spider-man #24

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8

Taskmaster #5