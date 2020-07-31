New on HBO Max (August 2020): Every movie and show coming to the streaming service this month

The list of what’s new on HBO Max in August isn’t just extensive; it shows the full potential of the streaming service, with classic movies and series as well as new documentaries all premiering this month.

While it may not quite stack up to Netflix or even Amazon Prime in terms of sheer output yet just, there are a few choice cuts worth getting excited about. Most notably, Birds of Prey makes its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max, as will be the case with future DCEU movies.

Elsewhere, it’s a Bat-heavy month as 1989’s Batman and Christopher Nolan’s Bat-trilogy are all available right from the beginning of August

Then, there are the perhaps more unexpected options worth adding to your watchlist: I May Destroy You finishes its revelatory run in August, as does Doom Patrol’s second season. Don’t forget to check out the likes of Queen & Slim and Ben Affleck’s The Way Back, either.

Scroll down for more from the full list of what’s new on HBO Max this August.

New on HBO Max: August 1

10,000 BC

All the President's Men

Altered States

Bad Influence

Barefoot in the Park

Barkleys of Broadway

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

The Bear

Bee Season

Before Sunrise

Before Sunset

Biloxi Blues

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blue Crush

The Candidate

Carefree

The Change-Up (Unrated)

Chariots of Fire

Contact

The Dark Knight

The Dishwasher

Driving Miss Daisy

Elf

The First Grader

The First Wives Club

Flipper

Flying Down to Rio

Flying Leathernecks

Fool's Gold

Fracture

The Fugitive

The Gay Divorcee

Get on Up

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Grace Unplugged

Hard to Kill

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension

Highlander IV: Endgame

The Hindenburg

Hours

House of Wax

House Party

House Party 2

House Party: Tonight's the Night

How to Be a Player

Idiocracy

Interview with the Vampire

Jeremiah Johnson

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jojo Rabbit

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Leprechaun,

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun: Origins

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys: The Thirst

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version)

Love Field

Lovelace

Lying And Stealing

The Marine (Unrated Version)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Marvin's Room

Maverick

Monkeybone

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium

Murder at 1600

The Mustang

My Blue Heaven

My Sister's Keeper

Nell

New Year's Eve

Ocean's Eleven

On Dangerous Ground

On Golden Pond

Phantom

Pi

Raise the Titanic

Roberta

Romeo Must Die

Savages

Say It Isn't So

Serendipity

Skyline

South Central

Spy Game

Steven Universe Movie

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Striptease

Swing Time

They Live by Night

Things Never Said

Three Days of the Condor

Time Bandits

Top Hat

Two Minutes of Fame

Walk the Line

Wedding

Without Limits

Yes Man

New on HBO Max: August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho season 1

Promised Neverland season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp

New on HBO Max: August 6

An American Pickle

Doom Patrol season 2 finale

Esme & Roy season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries

New on HBO Max: August 7

Habla Now

New on HBO Max: August 8

Richard Jewell

New on HBO Max: August 9

Perry Mason season 1 finale

New on HBO Max: August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

New on HBO Max: August 13

Infinity Train season 3 premiere

New on HBO Max: August 14

Carmen and Lola

New on HBO Max: August 15

Birds of Prey

New on HBO Max: August 16

Lovecraft Country season premiere

New on HBO Max: August 18

Looney Tunes (Batch 3)

The Smurfs season 2

New on HBO Max: August 20

The Fungies season 1A

Singletown season 1

New on HBO Max: August 22

Queen & Slim

New on HBO Max: August 23

Mia's Magic Playground

New on HBO Max: August 24

I May Destroy You season finale

New on HBO Max: August 28

Seneca

Steven Universe Future season 6

New on HBO Max: August 30