New on HBO Max (August 2020): Every movie and show coming to the streaming service this month

The list of what’s new on HBO Max in August isn’t just extensive; it shows the full potential of the streaming service, with classic movies and series as well as new documentaries all premiering this month.
While it may not quite stack up to Netflix or even Amazon Prime in terms of sheer output yet just, there are a few choice cuts worth getting excited about. Most notably, Birds of Prey makes its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max, as will be the case with future DCEU movies.
Elsewhere, it’s a Bat-heavy month as 1989’s Batman and Christopher Nolan’s Bat-trilogy are all available right from the beginning of August
Then, there are the perhaps more unexpected options worth adding to your watchlist: I May Destroy You finishes its revelatory run in August, as does Doom Patrol’s second season. Don’t forget to check out the likes of Queen & Slim and Ben Affleck’s The Way Back, either.
New on HBO Max: August 1
- 10,000 BC
- All the President's Men
- Altered States
- Bad Influence
- Barefoot in the Park
- Barkleys of Broadway
- Batman (1989)
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- The Bear
- Bee Season
- Before Sunrise
- Before Sunset
- Biloxi Blues
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Blue Crush
- The Candidate
- Carefree
- The Change-Up (Unrated)
- Chariots of Fire
- Contact
- The Dark Knight
- The Dishwasher
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elf
- The First Grader
- The First Wives Club
- Flipper
- Flying Down to Rio
- Flying Leathernecks
- Fool's Gold
- Fracture
- The Fugitive
- The Gay Divorcee
- Get on Up
- Go Tell It on the Mountain
- Grace Unplugged
- Hard to Kill
- Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2
- Highlander: The Final Dimension
- Highlander IV: Endgame
- The Hindenburg
- Hours
- House of Wax
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party: Tonight's the Night
- How to Be a Player
- Idiocracy
- Interview with the Vampire
- Jeremiah Johnson
- Jim Thorpe: All-American
- Jojo Rabbit
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Leprechaun,
- Leprechaun 2
- Leprechaun 3
- Leprechaun 4: In Space
- Leprechaun: Origins
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The Lost Boys: The Thirst
- The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version)
- Love Field
- Lovelace
- Lying And Stealing
- The Marine (Unrated Version)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Marvin's Room
- Maverick
- Monkeybone
- Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
- Murder at 1600
- The Mustang
- My Blue Heaven
- My Sister's Keeper
- Nell
- New Year's Eve
- Ocean's Eleven
- On Dangerous Ground
- On Golden Pond
- Phantom
- Pi
- Raise the Titanic
- Roberta
- Romeo Must Die
- Savages
- Say It Isn't So
- Serendipity
- Skyline
- South Central
- Spy Game
- Steven Universe Movie
- The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
- Striptease
- Swing Time
- They Live by Night
- Things Never Said
- Three Days of the Condor
- Time Bandits
- Top Hat
- Two Minutes of Fame
- Walk the Line
- Wedding
- Without Limits
- Yes Man
New on HBO Max: August 4
- Aldnoah.Zero
- Inuyasha
- Mob Psycho season 1
- Promised Neverland season 1
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- The Swamp
New on HBO Max: August 6
- An American Pickle
- Doom Patrol season 2 finale
- Esme & Roy season 2B
- On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries
New on HBO Max: August 7
- Habla Now
New on HBO Max: August 8
- Richard Jewell
New on HBO Max: August 9
- Perry Mason season 1 finale
New on HBO Max: August 12
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
New on HBO Max: August 13
- Infinity Train season 3 premiere
New on HBO Max: August 14
- Carmen and Lola
New on HBO Max: August 15
- Birds of Prey
New on HBO Max: August 16
- Lovecraft Country season premiere
New on HBO Max: August 18
- Looney Tunes (Batch 3)
- The Smurfs season 2
New on HBO Max: August 20
- The Fungies season 1A
- Singletown season 1
New on HBO Max: August 22
- Queen & Slim
New on HBO Max: August 23
- Mia's Magic Playground
New on HBO Max: August 24
- I May Destroy You season finale
New on HBO Max: August 28
- Seneca
- Steven Universe Future season 6
New on HBO Max: August 30
- The Way Back