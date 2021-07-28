New on Disney Plus in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

As another new month rolls around, so does another new batch of movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus. New Marvel series What If…? starts streaming this August and questions the hypotheticals of the MCU, while the Emma Stone-led movie Cruella is now available to watch for no additional cost after releasing via Premier Access earlier in the year. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to stream weekly, too.
Meanwhile, in the UK, there are plenty of old favorites and new releases courtesy of Star. TV shows Love, Simon and Grown-Ish both have their season finales this month, plus there are plenty of additions to the movie selection, including Aliens, My Cousin Vinny, and Joy. The Walking Dead season 11 starts streaming weekly in August in the UK, too. Keep scrolling to see everything new on Disney Plus in the US and the UK in August 2021, with three of our biggest highlights at the top.
What If…? – August 11
Marvel's What If…? does exactly what it says on the tin, asking: what if certain pivotal events in the MCU had gone down a little differently? The animated series features the voice of Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, who observes the multiverse, above everyone else, and narrates the show. Expect appearances from characters like Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Thanos, Bucky Barnes, Thor, and Loki (amongst many, many more). The first episode is available to watch on August 11, with subsequent episodes streaming weekly.
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – August 25
This special episode of Disney Gallery centers around the making of The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Initially released as an eight-part documentary series, it covered the making of season 1, but a special episode released at Christmas last year was concerned with going behind the scenes of season 2. Now, this follow-up special has a particular focus on a certain secret cameo in the finale and the de-aging technology that Lucasfilm used, as well as the thought process behind bringing Luke Skywalker into the Mando-verse.
Cruella – August 27
Set in '70s London, Cruella follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.
Everything new on Disney Plus US in August 2021
New on Disney Plus US: August 4
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition season 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 1-2
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 2
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy season 2
- Marvel Studios Legends episodes 10-12
- Monsters at Work episode 6
- Short Circuits season 2
- Turner & Hooch episode 3
New on Disney Plus US: August 6
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 10
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 15
New on Disney Plus US: August 11
- Breaking Bobby Bones season 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 3-4
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 3
- Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables season 2
- Disney Junior Chicken Squad season 1
- Monsters at Work episode 7
- Turner & Hooch episode 4
- What If...? episode 1
New on Disney Plus US: August 13
- Aquamarine
- Shark Attack Files season 1
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 16
New on Disney Plus US: August 18
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 5-6
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 4
- Diary of a Future President season 2
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet season 9
- Disney The Owl House season 2
- Growing Up Animal season 1
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation seasons 1-2
- Monsters at Work episode 8
- Turner & Hooch episode 5
- What If...? episode 2
New on Disney Plus US: August 20
- Eragon
New on Disney Plus US: August 25
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 7-8
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 5
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 10
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER season 9
- Gigantosaurus season 2
- Monsters at Work episode 9
- Turner & Hooch episode 6
- What If...? episode 3
- Wicked Tuna season 10
New on Disney Plus US: August 27
- Cruella
- Dan in Real Life
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Underdog
Everything new on Disney Plus UK in August 2021
New on Disney Plus UK: August 4
- American Dad season 17, episode 5
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 2
- Drain The Oceans season 2
- Last Man Standing season 9, episode 2
- Marvel Studios Legends episodes 10-12
- Monsters At Work episode 6
- Muppet Babies season 3
- Short Circuit season 2
- Turner & Hooch episode 3
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 13-14
New on Disney Plus UK: August 6
- Aliens
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 15
- Joy
- Love, Victor season 2, episode 8
- My Cousin Vinny
- The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 8
- Snake Eyes
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 15
- War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 4
- Why Him?
New on Disney Plus UK: August 11
- American Dad season 17, episode 6
- Banged Up Abroad season 10
- Big Hero 6: The Series season 3
- Bless the Harts season 1
- Bless the Harts season 2, episode 1
- Blowing Kisses (Besos Al Aire)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 3
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders seasons 1-2
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour season 1
- Deadly Instincts season 1
- Goofy’s "How To Stay At Home" shorts
- Last Man Standing season 9, episode 3
- Monsters At Work episode 7
- Puppy Dog Pals season 4
- Turner & Hooch episode 4
- What If…? episode 1
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 15-16
New on Disney Plus UK: August 13
- Green Card
- Grown-Ish season 3, episode 16
- The Hot Chick
- Love, Victor season 2, episode 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 16
- Stuber
- War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 5
- When In Rome
New on Disney Plus UK: August 18
- The Accident
- American Dad season 17, episode 7
- Ancient China From Above
- Big City Greens season 2
- Bless The Harts season 2, episode 2
- Brain Games season 8
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 4
- Diary Of A Future President season 2
- Gigantosaurus season 2
- Last Man Standing season 9, episode 4
- Growing Up Animal season 1
- Mixed-ish season 1, episode 1
- Monsters At Work episode 8
- Turner & Hooch episode 5
- Ultimate Supercar season 1
- What If…? episode 2
- Wild Argentina
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 17-18
- The X-Files seasons 10-11
New on Disney Plus UK: August 20
- Chasing The Equinox
- Grown-Ish season 3, episode 17
- Hidalgo
- Love, Victor season 2, episode 10
- Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion
- Spy
- Survive and Advance
- War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 6
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
New on Disney Plus UK: August 23
- The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1
New on Disney Plus UK: August 25
- American Dad season 17, episode 8
- Baghdad Central
- Bless The Harts season 2, episode 3
- Bunk’d season 5
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 5
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 10
- Ice Road Rescue season 4
- Informer season 1
- Last Man Standing season 9, episode 5
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin
- McCartney 3,2,1
- Mickey Mixed-Up Adventures season 3
- Mixed-ish season 1, episode 2
- Monsters At Work episode 9
- Turner & Hooch episode 6
- What If…? episode 3
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 19-20
New on Disney Plus UK: August 27
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Cruella
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie
- That One Word: Feyenoord
- Vacation Friends
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 7
New on Disney Plus UK: August 30
- The Walking Dead season 11, episode 2
New on Disney Plus UK: August 31
- Only Murders In The Building episode 1