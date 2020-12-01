New on comiXology Unlimited (December 2020): All the comics and manga arriving

Marvel Comics, DC, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and more have added a slew of new comics to the flat-rate digital comics reading service comiXology Unlimited for December, and we've got a full rundown of what's arrived.
With the Playstation game Miles Morales: Spider-Man out now, Marvel has added the first ten issues of Saladin Ahmed's Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic book run to the service.
A load of new Star Wars comics have been added as well. Over a dozen issues of Star Wars Adventures have been added, as well as both volumes of IDW's horror-tinged Vader's Castle limited series.
DC has dusted off three big-league titles for comiXology Unlimited: The final issues of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, all four issues of the sequel The Dark Knight Strikes Again, as well as the full Superman: Earth One OGN.
They've also added the second volume of its crossover title with IDW, Star Trek: Green Lantern.
Speaking of IDW, they have added several of their spinoffs of the Netflix show GLOW, including Glow Summer Special, GLOW vs. The Star Primas, and the entire GLOW vs. the Babyface limited series.
And lastly, writer Donny Cates has two volleys here - much of his 2018 Thanos run, as well as more from his current Venom run.
Check out the additions for June, July, August, September, October, and November here.
If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in December:
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #1
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #2
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #3
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #4
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #5
- Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #6
- Adventure Time Comics #19
- Adventure Time Comics #20
- Adventure Time Comics #21
- Adventure Time Comics #22
- Adventure Time Comics #23
- Adventure Time Comics #24
- Adventure Time Comics #25
- Adventure Time Comics Vol. 4
- Adventure Time Comics Vol. 5
- Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #1
- Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #2
- Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #3
- Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #4
- Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep Vol. 1
- Baker Street Peculiars #1
- Baker Street Peculiars #2
- Baker Street Peculiars #3
- Baker Street Peculiars #4
- Batman: The Dark Knight: The Master Race (2015-2017)
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #3
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #4
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition
- Bettie Page (2017): Halloween Special
- Bettie Page (2017) #5
- Bettie Page (2017) #6
- Bettie Page (2017) #7
- Bettie Page (2017) #8
- Bettie Page (2017) Vol. 2: Model Agent
- Bettie Page (2018) #1
- Bettie Page (2018) #2
- Bettie Page (2018) #3
- Bettie Page (2018) #4
- Bettie Page (2018) #5
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #1
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #2
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #3
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #4
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #5
- Clive Barker's The Great and Secret Show
- CLUE: Candlestick #1
- CLUE: Candlestick #2
- CLUE: Candlestick #3
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #1 (of 4)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #2 (of 4)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #3 (of 4)
- Dark Night: A True Batman Story
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #1
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #2
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #3
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #4
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #5
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark Vol. 1
- Elvira: The Shape of Elvira #4
- Empyre (2020) #1 (of 6)
- Empyre (2020) #2 (of 6)
- Empyre (2020) #3 (of 6)
- Gears of War: Hivebusters #5
- Gears of War Omnibus Vol. 2
- GLOW #3
- GLOW #4
- GLOW Summer Special
- GLOW vs. The Star Primas
- GLOW vs the Babyface #1
- GLOW vs the Babyface #2
- GLOW vs the Babyface #3
- GLOW vs the Babyface #4
- Go-Bots #1
- Go-Bots #2
- Go-Bots #3
- Go-Bots #4
- Go-Bots #5
- Godzilla: Cataclysm #1 (of 5)
- Godzilla: Cataclysm #2 (of 5)
- Godzilla: Cataclysm #3 (of 5)
- Godzilla: Cataclysm #4 (of 5)
- Godzilla: Cataclysm #5 (of 5)
- Godzilla: Complete Rulers of Earth Vol. 1
- Godzilla In Hell #5 (of 5)
- Godzilla Treasury Edition
- H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau #1 (of 2)
- H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau #2 (of 2)
- Hexed Omnibus
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #1
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #2
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #3
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #4
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #5
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) Vol. 1
- James Bond (2019-) #1
- James Bond (2019-) #2
- James Bond (2019-) #3
- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #1 (of 4)
- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #2 (of 4)
- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #3 (of 4)
- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #4 (of 4)
- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock Omnibus
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #2
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #3
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #4
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #5
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #6
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #7
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 1: The Quest for the Dual Glaive
- Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #1
- Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #2
- Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #3
- Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #4
- Mars Attacks #1
- Mars Attacks #2
- Mars Attacks #3
- Mars Attacks #4
- Mars Attacks #5
- Mars Attacks Collection
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #1
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #2
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #3
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #4
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #5
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #6
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #7
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #8
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #9
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #10
- Miles Morales Vol. 1: Straight Out Of Brooklyn
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #1 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #2 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #3 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #4 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #5 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #6 (of 6)
- Mouse Guard Vol. 2: Winter 1152
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever #33
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever #34
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever #36
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever #37
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever #38
- My Little Pony: Friends Forever Vol. 9
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #64
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #65
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #66
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #67
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #68
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #69
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #70
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #71
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 15
- My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #1
- My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #2
- My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #3
- My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #4
- My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #5
- Napoleon Dynamite: Valentine’s Day Special
- Nemo: River of Ghosts
- Obey Me #0
- Obey Me #1
- Obey Me #2
- Obey Me #3
- Obey Me #4
- Obey Me #5
- Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1
- Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #2
- Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #3
- Rugrats: Building Blocks
- Rugrats: C is for Chanukah
- Rugrats: The Last Token
- Rugrats #5
- Rugrats #6
- Rugrats #7
- Rugrats #8
- Rugrats Vol. 2
- Shuri (2018-2019) #1
- Shuri (2018-2019) #2
- Shuri (2018-2019) #3
- Shuri (2018-2019) #4
- Shuri (2018-2019) #5
- Shuri (2018-2019) #6
- Shuri (2018-2019) #7
- Shuri (2018-2019) #8
- Shuri (2018-2019) #9
- Shuri (2018-2019) #10
- Shuri Vol. 1: The Search For Black Panther
- Something is Killing the Children #1
- Something is Killing the Children #2
- Something is Killing the Children #3
- Sonic: Tangle & Whisper #0
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Annual 2019
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #1
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #2
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #3
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #4
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #8
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #9
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #10
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #11
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #12
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #13
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #14
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #15
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #16
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #17
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #18
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #19
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #20
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #21
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #22
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #23
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #24
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #25
- Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 2: The Fate of Dr. Eggman
- Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 3: Battle For Angel Island
- Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 4: Infection
- Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 5: Crisis City
- Spiral-Bound
- Splendour in the Snow
- Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #1 (of 3)
- Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #2 (of 3)
- Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #3 (of 3)
- Star Trek/Green Lantern #2 (of 6)
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2: Stranger Worlds
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #2
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #3
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #4
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #5
- Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #6
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #1 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Droid Hunters
- Star Wars Adventures: Flight of the Falcon
- Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #1 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #2 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #3 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #4 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #5 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #1 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #2 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #3 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #4 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #5 (of 5)
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #12
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #13
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #14
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #15
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #16
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #17
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #18
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #19
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #20
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #21
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #22
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #23
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #24
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #25
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #26
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #27
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #28
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #29
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #30
- Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #31
- Star Wars Adventures Annual 2019
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 4: Smuggler's Blues
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 6: Flight of the Falcon
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 7: Pomp and Circumstance
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 8: Defend the Republic!
- Superman: Earth One Vol. 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 6
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 7
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 8
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 9
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 10
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Color Classics Vol. 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #1 (of 5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #2 (of 5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #3 (of 5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #4 (of 5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #5 (of 5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Color Classics Vol. 2
- Thanos (2016-2018) #14
- Thanos (2016-2018) #15
- Thanos (2016-2018) #16
- Thanos (2016-2018) #17
- Thanos (2016-2018) #18
- Thanos (2019) #1 (of 6)
- Thanos (2019) #2 (of 6)
- Thanos (2019) #3 (of 6)
- Thanos (2019) #4 (of 6)
- Thanos (2019) #5 (of 6)
- Thanos (2019) #6 (of 6)
- Thanos Annual #1
- Thanos Vol. 2: The God Quarry
- Thanos Wins by Donny Cates
- The Dark Knight Strikes Again #1 (of 3)
- The Dark Knight Strikes Again #2 (of 3)
- The Dark Knight Strikes Again #3 (of 3)
- The Mighty Elvis: A Graphic Biography
- Transformers: Valentine’s Day Special
- Transformers (2019-) #7
- Transformers (2019-) #8
- Transformers (2019-) #9
- Transformers (2019-) #10
- Transformers (2019-) #11
- Transformers (2019-) #12
- Transformers (2019-) #13
- Transformers (2019-) #14
- Transformers (2019-) #15
- Transformers (2019-) #16
- Transformers (2019-) #17
- Transformers (2019-) #18
- Transformers (2019-) #19
- Turok (2017) #1
- Turok (2017) #2
- Turok (2017) #3
- Turok (2017) #4
- Turok (2017) #5
- Turok (2017) Vol. 1: Blood Hunt
- Turok (2019-) #1
- Turok (2019-) #2
- Turok (2019-) #3
- Turok (2019-) #4
- Turok (2019-) #5
- Uncle Scrooge #50
- Usagi Yojimbo: Bunraku and Other Stories
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #1
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #2
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #3
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #4
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #5
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #6: 35th Anniversary
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #7
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #8
- Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #9
- Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #1
- Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #2
- Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #3
- Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #4
- Vampirella: Roses for the Dead Vol. 1
- Vengeance of Vampirella #1
- Vengeance of Vampirella #2
- Vengeance of Vampirella #3
- Vengeance of Vampirella #4
- Vengeance of Vampirella #5
- Vengeance of Vampirella #6
- Venom: War Of The Realms
- Venom (2018-) #13
- Venom (2018-) #14
- Venom (2018-) #15
- Venom (2018-) #16
- Venom (2018-) #17
- Venom (2018-) #18
- Venom (2018-) #19
- Venom (2018-) #20
- Venom (2018-) #21
- Venom (2018-) #22
- Venom (2018-) #23
- Venom (2018-) #24
- Venom (2018-) #25
- Venom Annual (2019) #1
- Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 1
- Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 3: Absolute Carnage
- Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 4: Venom Island
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #1
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #2
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #3
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #4
- Warlord of Mars Attacks #5
- Winter Soldier: Second Chances
- Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #1 (of 5)
- Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #2 (of 5)
- Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #3 (of 5)
- Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #4 (of 5)
- Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #5 (of 5)
- Wolfcop #1
- Wolfcop #2
- Wolfcop #3
- Wolverine (2020-) #1
- Wolverine (2020-) #2
- Wolverine (2020-) #3
- Xena: Warrior Princess: Road Warrior
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #1: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #2: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #3: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #4: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #5: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #6: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #1
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #2
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #3
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #4
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #5
- Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #6
- Xena Warrior Princess Vol. 1: Contest of Pantheons
- X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction
- X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction (2019) #1 (of 2)
- X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction (2019) #2 (of 2)
- Z Nation #1
- Z Nation #2
- Z Nation #3
- Z Nation #4
- Z Nation #5
- Z Nation #6
- Z Nation Vol. 1: Sea Of Death
