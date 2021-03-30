New on Netflix in April 2021: All the new movies and shows

No fooling around here. Netflix is delivering the goods this April, offering up a slate of impressive originals, classic movies, comedies, and so much more to tide you over until sunny season finally arrives.

Among the highlights this April on the streamer are Concrete Cowboy, a Western with Idris Elba. I hardly need to say more, do I? You'll be there day one. Elsewhere, Thunder Force's superpower might be its ability to split your sides; the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer superhero comedy is soaring your way later this month. There's also Shadow and Bone, an adaptation Leigh Bardugo's fantasy novel that's sure to get Grisha-heads counting down the days until its arrival.

Plus, for those across the pond, there's a look at Netflix UK's April lineup. First, let's start with this month's biggest highlights.

Concrete Cowboy – April 2

Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy, Idris Elba plays Harp, an "urban cowboy" living in Philadelphia. He's soon joined by his son, Cole, (Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin) in a role that is sure to wrangle the heartstrings and rustle up a few tears. As the pair bond over their shared circumstance, an untold history, based on a real-world group of cowboys, begins to emerge.

Thunder Force – April 9

Superhero movies are a dime a spandex-clad dozen nowadays. Netflix, though, is opting to take the road less traveled with a comedy about two best friends whose relationship has turned frosty but thaws when one is imbued with super powers. Obviously. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer bounce off each other, sometimes literally, in a slapstick-strewn send-up of everyone's favorite genre. Jason Bateman is set to steal the show, too, as mutant The Crab. Watch out for his pincer movement.

Shadow and Bone – April 23

If you're anything like us, you can't go five minutes without a new fantasy series to binge. Shadow and Bone is sure to scratch that itch. An adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's beloved series, Shadow and Bone sees orphan Alina (Jessie Mei Lei) thrust into a world of magic and mayhem. All episodes are available to stream this April.

Everything new on Netflix US this April

New on Netflix: April 1

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes season 2

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters season 2

Secrets of Great British Castles season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Medea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories

Yes Man

New on Netflix: April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

New on Netflix: April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

New on Netflix: April 4

What Lies Below

New on Netflix: April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion Part 2

New on Netflix: April 7

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

New on Netflix: April 8

The Way of the Househusband

New on Netflix: April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

New on Netflix: April 10

The Stand-In

New on Netflix: April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

New on Netflix: April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (seasons 1-4)

New on Netflix: April 13

The Baker and the Beauty season 1

Mighty Express season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

New on Netflix: April 14

The Circle season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

New on Netflix: April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

New on Netflix: April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife

New on Netflix: April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks season 3

New on Netflix: April 20

Izzy's Koala World season 2

New on Netflix: April 21

Zero

New on Netflix: April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

New on Netflix: April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

New on Netflix: April 27

August: Osage County

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 4

New on Netflix: April 28

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Sexify

New on Netflix: April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

New on Netflix: April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini season 2

Everything new on Netflix UK this April

New on Netflix: April 1

Alleycats

American Girl: Grace Stirs up Success

Beneath

Cast Away

Collateral

Curve

Death Becomes Her

Esio Trot

In The Name of the Father

Irul

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Love Story

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos

Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie

Murder on the Home Front

Outcast

Out of Time

Page Eight

People Places Things

Prank Encounters season 2

R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

Raw Deal

Red Heat

Road Dahl's Esio Trot

Sherpa

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Musical

Sixty Six

Sleepers

They Live

The Borrowers

The Boy

The Hitcher

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure

The Time Traveler's Wife

Twister

Wild Bill

Worn Stories season 1

New on Netflix: April 2

Bitter Daisies

Concrete Cowboy

God Calling

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Run

Sky High

New on Netflix: April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion Part 3

New on Netflix: April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

New on Netflix: April 7

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

The Big Day

The Wedding Coach

This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

Upin & Ipin

New on Netflix: April 8

The Way of the House Husband

New on Netflix: April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Heaven's Official Blessing season 1

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

New on Netflix: April 11

A Star is Born

New on Netflix: April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

New on Netflix: April 13

Mighty Express season 2

New on Netflix: April 14

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park

Love and Monsters

The Circle USA season 2

New on Netflix: April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

Jiu Jitsu

Only Mine

Ride or Die

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

New on Netflix: April 16

Arlo The Alligator Boy

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 4

Into the Beat

Seraph of the End

Why Are You Like This

New on Netflix: April 19

Luis Miguel The Series part 2

New on Netflix: April 20

Izzy's Koala World

Smallfoot

New on Netflix: April 21

Smallfoot

New on Netflix: April 22

Searching for Sheela

Stowaway

New on Netflix: April 23

Shadow and Bone

New on Netflix: April 29

Yasuke

New on Netflix: April 30

The Innocent

Rocketman

Things Heard and Seen