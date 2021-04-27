New Mission: Impossible 7 set photo shows Tom Cruise hanging off the side of a train

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a new photo from the set of the movie, showing Tom Cruise in the midst of another daring stunt.
"What would Mission be without a bit of local color?" McQuarrie wrote alongside the photo on Instagram, which shows Cruise hanging off the side of a train – apparently in Yorkshire, England. "Our sincerest thanks to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Office for Road and Rail, Eddie Draper, Riley’s & GB Rail Freight and, of course, the incredibly lovely and welcoming people of Levisham."
The movie is set for release on May 27, 2022, after it was recently delayed (again) from November 2021. A further installment of the action spy franchise, Mission: Impossible 8, is due out in July 2023.
Alongside Cruise, who returns as agent Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible 7 will see Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett reprise their roles from previous movies in the series. Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell is joining the franchise in an undisclosed role, along with Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss.
The movie's shoot has seen the cast travel from Norway to Italy to the UAE – quite the feat in the middle of a global pandemic. According to the sneak peek we've had from set photos, it looks like we can expect the usual jaw-dropping stunts from the newest installment in the action franchise. Cruise has been spotted speeding through Rome while handcuffed to Atwell and on top of a speeding train, to name just two glimpses behind the scenes.
