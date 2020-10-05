Tom Cruise spotted sitting on top of a train – for Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise seen filming another death-defying stunt for Mission: Impossible 7

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise has been spotted sitting on top of a speeding train by some excited motorists (who wouldn’t be?) as filming continues for Mission: Impossible 7 in Norway.

A nonchalant Cruise, dressed all in black and joined by several members of the crew, was seen on top of the moving train by passengers in a car on a nearby road who filmed the interaction. In the video, they can be heard shouting out the window to get Cruise’s attention, who rewards them with a grin and a wave.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok with the caption “Halla Tom” – “Hi Tom” in Norwegian. Director Christopher McQuarrie re-posted it on Instagram, along with a still from the action scene being filmed, which shows Cruise as hero Ethan Hunt in the middle of some tense one-to-one combat. 

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come... #MI7MI8 Christopher McQuarrie

"Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible," McQuarrie wrote on Instagram.

This isn't the only heart-stopping action sequence that’s been spotted recently – last month an unidentified character (presumably Ethan Hunt) was seen riding a motorbike down a ramp before jumping off into dramatic mountainous scenery and parachuting the rest of the way down.

Filming for Mission: Impossible 7 has recently picked back up again after being paused in February due to the pandemic. Cruise has apparently spent around half a million pounds renting out two cruise ships (no pun intended) for the production crew to use as socially-distanced hotels while they’re in Norway. He’s keen to keep everyone safe from the virus and avoid any more hold-ups to filming.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to hit cinemas in November 2021.