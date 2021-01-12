New Marvel Clone Saga with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 will have "ramifications that will be felt for years"

Following Monday's brief teaser, Marvel Comics has now released more details about its new 'Clone Saga' story which kicks off in April's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 from series writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero. To accommodate the monumental Miles Morales story, the 'anniversary' issue, as Marvel dubs it, will be oversized.

Drawing on threads from throughout writer Saladin Ahmed's run on the title, Miles's 'Clone Saga' will evoke the life-altering nature of the original '90s 'Clone Saga' which upended Peter Parker's life and led to the clone Ben Reilly temporarily taking over as Spider-Man.

(Image credit: Taurin Clarke (Marvel Comics))

"After months of buildup, the Clone Saga will be the culmination of many of the ongoing story threads that have been haunting Miles since the very beginning of Saladin Ahmed's run," reads Marvel's announcement.

"Readers will finally see the full extent of the Assessor's meddling as his clone creations run rampant through Brooklyn," it continues. "Designed by superstar artist and Marvel Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero, prepare to meet three distinct Miles clones, each one destined to turn Miles' super hero career upside down."

Ahmed has been seeding the plot threads leading to Miles's 'Clone Saga' since he took over the title, and will bring in aspects of previous stories from Ultimatum, to the Assessor, and more.

"When Peter Parker faced his own 'Clone Saga' years ago, he was taking part in what was already one of the most iconic traditions in comics - the hero battling a version of themselves," Ahmed states.

"Since the very first issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, I've known that I wanted put Miles through that iconic wringer in his own distinctive way. Miles' 'Clone Saga' is a story that has been months, even years, in the making," he continues. "We've been planting its seeds throughout the series, from the horrors of being abducted by the Assessor to the confrontations and sacrifices of the Ultimatum epic."

"Moments from the past will come back to haunt Miles, and the events of the story will ensnare everyone from his baby sister to Peter Parker (who knows a thing or two about dealing with clones)," Ahmed concludes. "The ramifications will be felt for years, and it all starts in April!"

"If you thought the first 'Clone Saga' was controversial, wait until you read what Saladin and Carmen do," adds editor Nick Lowe.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 is due out in April. Watch for Marvel Comics' full April 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

