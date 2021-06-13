New Lake trailer shows there's more to the game than post

Beautifully chill-looking indie game Lake has been shown off in a fresh trailer as part of the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK.

Arriving from developer Gamius and publisher Whitethorn Digital, Lake is a game that sees you head back to 1986 to play as Meredith Weiss - a forty-something who's taking a career break to deliver mail in her hometown of Providence Oaks, Oregon.

But, this latest Future Games Show trailer details some of the activities Meredith can take part in when she's finished delivering the town's mail for the day. We see her heading to the movies with one of Providence Oaks' many quirky residents, Angie.

Angie runs the Flick Shack, the town's video shop, and the pair have a choice of three movies that they could watch - ranging from Disney's Basil: The Great Mouse Detective to Big Trouble in Little China, which just adds extra nostalgia to the '80s setting.

Developer Gamius explains that this is just one example of the kinds of things Meredith can get up to in Providence Oaks when she's not donning her postal worker uniform.

A large part of the game is about getting to know the various residents as Meredith interacts with them on her rounds. You've not got long to get to know them though, as the game spans just two weeks, but does offer a branching narrative that's based on your decisions and interactions.

As was noted in Edge's preview of the game back in January, there's a huge appeal in the game's peaceful qualities, with narrative and gameplay elements you can experience at your own pace. Because it's set in the '80s, there's also a big emphasis on the game's beautiful, rural environment - uninterrupted by the noise and drama of cellphones and the internet - encouraging you to stop and take a moment to appreciate the tranquillity.

Lake is coming to PC (via Steam and Epic) and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year on September 1. You can wishlist the game now on Steam.

