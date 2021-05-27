New Jungle Cruise trailer has major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes

The latest trailer for Jungle Cruise is here, and it's giving us major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes – think boats, baddies, and swashbuckling a-plenty.

Emily Blunt plays researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who's traveled from England to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.

But, if the trailer is anything to go by, Blunt and The Rock's characters are more than a match for what awaits them in the trees and below the water. The movie also stars Edgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons, who we get a glimpse of in the new trailer, as well as Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall.

Jungle Cruise finally premieres simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30 – it was originally slated for release in October 2019, before being pushed back to July 2020, and now July 2021. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whose other work includes horror movie Orphan , survival flick The Shallows, and the upcoming Black Adam movie (which also stars The Rock).