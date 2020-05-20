New Game Plus Expo digital showcase to reveal games and announcements from Sega, Koei Tecmo, and more

New Game Plus Expo, a brand new digital showcase of upcoming games from publishers such as Sega, Koei Tecmo, and more, has been announced today.

The show will be broadcast live on Twitch on June 23 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST, with a live broadcast then running from 9AM PT to 4PM PT / 12PM to 7PM ET / 5PM to 12AM BST, promising game reveals, first look gameplay demos, developer interviews, and more. That's a lot of gaming news, so naturally, you'll want to pencil the date in your diary.

The publishers who will be showcasing their upcoming games in New Game Plus Expo include:

Acttil

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

Playsim

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft, Inc.

WayForward

Adam Johnson, producer of NGPX said in a press release: "New Game+ Expo is a grassroots coalition of publishers and developers. Organizing together for the first time, we hope fans have fun as we take a look at the combined upcoming lineup of games for 2020 and beyond!"

Ian Curran, Sega of America president and COO, also said: “COVID-19 has brought with it many challenges, but also an opportunity to come together as a bold collective of publishers. SEGA is delighted to announce its participation in New Game+ Expo… joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind showcase event that unifies a special slice of the video game industry.”

You'll be able to watch New Game Expo Plus right here on GamesRadar, as well as keeping up to date with all the news that comes from the digital showcase as soon as it happens. You can also check out New Game Expo Plus's Twitter and YouTube for more information.