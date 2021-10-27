6,500 liters of blood later, the new Evil Dead movie wraps filming

The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, has wrapped filming – 6,500 liters of blood later.

Director Lee Cronin revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "8 months, 1 Covid Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process. That is a wrap on #EvilDeadRise. Thank you New Zealand, it's been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together." The tweet was accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos, which showed off some of that fake blood.

The first three movies in the franchise, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness, were directed by Sam Raimi and starred Bruce Campbell. This time round, though, the duo are instead onboard as executive producers, while Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan star in the reboot. Raimi co-wrote the script with Cronin.

"People can actually call it what [they] want: sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie," Campbell said recently of the new film. "It's book-centric. It's all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it's set in the city, it's no more cabin in the woods. It's entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day."

Evil Dead Rise will see Sutherland and Sullivan's characters, estranged sisters, reunite – and face down actual demons. The film will be linked back to the original three movies, rather than the 2013 reboot titled Evil Dead.

There's no release date for the movie just yet, but it will stream exclusively on HBO Max when it arrives. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time if you're in the mood for a fright.