New Doctor Strange 2 synopsis teases "alternate realities" and a "mysterious adversary"

Doctor Strange 2 has a brand new official synopsis, which teases multiversal misadventures and the movie's big bad.

The new synopsis reads: "In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

The sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange sees Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the titular role – we last saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home unintentionally unleashing multiversal mayhem in an attempt to help Peter Parker.

In The Multiverse of Madness, he's joined by Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Oslen), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Sam Raimi replaces Scott Derrickson in the director's chair for the sequel, while Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron helped pen the script. Reshoots on the movie recently wrapped – these were reportedly inspired by audience reactions to both No Way Home and Loki.

In terms of who this "mysterious new adversary" is, the movie's first trailer gives us some hints – we see another Doctor Strange, who looks far eviler than the MCU version that we're used to. Could this be the same Strange variant we saw in the Disney Plus animated series What If ?