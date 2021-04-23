New DC Horror comics series will set up The Conjuring 3

DC is back in the horror business, launching along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products a new 17-plus horror imprint with a title set in New Line Cinema's highly-successful The Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring: The Lover #1 cover by Bill Sienkiewicz (Image credit: DC)

New Line, a genre label of Warner Bros., falls under the Warner Media umbrella with DC.

The new mature readers' comic book imprint, which has the straightforward name DC Horror, launches on June 4 with the five-issue limited series The Conjuring: The Lover, a prelude to The Conjuring 3, subtitled The Devil Made Me Do It. The James Wan produced film is the latest entry in the New Line film franchise that also opens simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max on June 4.

According to DC new DC Horror titles will be announced in July for October release.

"From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters," says DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins in the announcement. "DC Horror continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained."

The Conjuring: The Lover #1 variant cover by Garry Brown (Image credit: DC)

The Conjuring: The Lover is co-written by screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Devil Made Me Do It, along with New York Times bestselling author Rex Ogle (Death of Wolverine: Life After Logan). The series is drawn by Garry Brown (Babyteeth).

The Lover "sets up" The Devil Made Me Do It, expanding the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, "bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched."

"Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip," continues DC's description. "But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?"

The Conjuring: The Lover #1 variant cover by Ryan Brown (Image credit: DC)

The Conjuring: The Lover will also feature backup stories that further explore the mysteries of the artifact room of Lorraine and Ed Warren from The Conjuring universe, including a story written by comics superstar Scott Snyder drawn by Denys Cowan in issue #1, and a story by writer Che Grayson and artist Juan Ferreyra in July 2's issue #2.

The Conjuring: The Lover #1's main cover is drawn by the iconic Bill Sienkiewicz. Variant covers are drawn by Ryan Brown and series artist Garry Brown.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is among GamesRader's most anticipated new horror movies of 2021 and beyond.