New Call of Duty game is apparently called Black Ops: Cold War

Call of Duty 2020 is apparently called Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, at least according to a new rumour from a reputed Call of Duty leaker online.

Twitter user Okami, who has accurately pre-empted news about Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the past, posted an image yesterday featuring the original box art for 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops, with the added "Cold War" moniker text posted beneath its title.

This corroborates with previous leaks about the upcoming entry in Activision's megalithic shooter franchise, which is said to be under development at Black Ops developer Treyarch after Sledgehammer was originally assigned to the project, but fell under significant production issues.

What we don't yet know is whether the new Call of Duty game is expected to release on next gen consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are scheduled to launch in the Holiday season later this year.

Indeed, Activision and Treyarch are remaining characteristically hush hush right now, but May is generally the time we'd expect to see a reveal for the next Call of Duty game in the annual series, so it shouldn't be too long until the first trailer surfaces online.

We've reached out to Activision for comment on this latest rumour, and will let you know if/when we hear anything more.

