New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign details emerge in teaser videos

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has declassified a set of three videos to give you a sneak peek at some of the places you'll visit in its globetrotting campaign.

The videos show locations from three separate campaign missions, so beware of light spoilers if you'd prefer to go into the game with as many surprises intact as possible. They're just pans of locations, though, so you don't have to worry about any character dialogue dropping revelatory plot details.

The first video is pulled from the "Nowhere Left to Run" mission and it focuses on a dive bar in Amsterdam, complete with neon jukebox. This mission kicks off the action of the story as your team meets a contact before moving out to apprehend their first target.

The second video is pulled from the "Fracture Jaw" mission, which is one of multiple flashbacks to the Vietnam war. Raven Software senior creative director Dan Vondrak teased on the Call of Duty blog that a later Vietnam mission is "easily the most unique" one his studio has ever made, which might have something to do with those giant doors we've seen dropping from the sky.

The third and final video is from "Desperate Measures". It's set deep within the Lubyanka building, headquarters of the KGB - that's the Soviet intelligence agency. This mission will be a break from the usual shooting action, but it may be the most tense of them all.

You'll see how all those places and missions thread together soon, once Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on November 13.