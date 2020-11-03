New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X gameplay and other details coming this Friday

Rather than crossover DLC for Supergiant Games' Hades, Odin's Hootenanny is actually an upcoming showcase for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and all things Viking-related.

Ubisoft announced the show today. It will air this Friday, November 6 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT. The show is partnered with Microsoft and Xbox, so it's no surprise that Ubisoft is promising "a host of exclusive content, including a gameplay reveal from the Xbox Series X version of Assassins' Creed Valhalla as well as a Viking game show."

Valhalla and Xbox have been holding hands for a few shows now, so this won't be our first time seeing the game run on the new console. However, with this being an extended gameplay reveal, we can reasonably expect some new footage at the event.

The event will be hosted by comedian and actor Danny Wallace, but Magnus Bruun, the voice actor for the male version of Eivor, will also make an appearance. BAFTA host Elle Osili-Wood will also sit down with Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt "to explore the storytelling of Assassin's Creed Valhalla," Ubisoft says.

There will be post-show festivities and silliness as well, including a modernized flyting (aka Viking rap) battle, but it sounds like this could be a solid info drop for Assassin's Creed enthusiasts. If the wait for Valhalla is absolutely killing you, it ought to stave off the impatient shakes for another day.

For a decidedly more mellow Valhalla deep-dive, check out this soothing run-through of Norse mythology , also from McDevitt.