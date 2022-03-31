Netflix unveils the first trailer for new animation The Sea Beast, featuring Dan Stevens and Karl Urban

Netflix has unveiled the swashbuckling first trailer for The Sea Beast, which sees – or more accurately, hears – Dan Stevens, Karl Urban and Jared Harris voice a bunch of maritime monster hunters.

Written by Nell Benjamin and Chris Williams, whose Big Hero 6 won an Academy Award back in 2015, the animated movie follows Jacob Holland (Urban), a legendary seafarer who finds himself saddled with an unexpected ally when a young girl named Maisie Bramble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his ship.

Along with Jacob's crew, the pair embark on a dangerous journey across uncharted waters to track down a fabled whale, make history and earn themselves lifelong glory and fame.

Williams directed the feature film, while Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without A Trace) and Kathy Burke (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) round out the supporting cast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"For sailors, a map tells of seas to be explored," Harris's character says, as the teaser opens on shots of a hard-working crew manning their boat. "Of great reward, and great peril... but it's where the map ends, the true adventure begins."

"A hunting ship ain't no place for a kid," Jacob tells Maisie after finding her hiding in a barrel on deck. She doesn't seem too worried, though, once she's explained to Jacob that the monsters are merely "pictures in her book come to life", and laid eyes on the ship's ferocious female captain.

The Sea Beast is set to premiere on Netflix on July 8. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best family movies of all time, and maybe add a few titles to your to-watch list?