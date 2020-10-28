Netflix snags two exciting new projects from big name creators

Netflix has picked up two very exciting new projects. First, the thriller Born to Be Murdered, starring Tenet ’s John David Washington and Tomb Raider ’s Alicia Vikander. The pair play a couple on holiday in Greece who get caught up in a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences.

The movie is the English-language directorial debut of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, who’s previously worked on films like Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria . The pair are working together again too, as Guadagnino is producing this project. Born to Be Murdered is expected to stream sometime in 2021.

John David Washington is certainly staying busy since his role in Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster – he’s also in Netflix’s romantic drama Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and he’s set to star in David O. Russell’s next project too.

Also coming soon to the streaming service is Archive 81, a horror series loosely based on the podcast of the same name, starring The Get Down’s Mamoudou Athie and Altered Carbon’s Dina Shihabi. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who’s an executive producer on The Boys , will serve as showrunner. Meanwhile, James Wan, known for directing horror movies like Saw and The Conjuring as well as Aquaman, is an executive producer.

It follows an archivist, played by Athie, who’s restoring damaged videotapes from the 90s. As he finds himself reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker (played by Shihabi) who was investigating a dangerous cult, he becomes convinced he can save her from the fate she met 25 years ago.

Archive 81 isn’t the first podcast adaptation to hit a streaming service recently – it joins a line of TV shows including Amazon Prime’s Homecoming, which saw Janelle Monae lead its latest season, and Dirty Diana, starring Demi Moore.