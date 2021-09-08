Netflix releases first trailer for its latest awards contender Don’t Look Up

Netflix is looking toward the stars – and we’re not just talking about ones of the Hollywood variety. The first trailer for Don’t Look Up from writer-director Adam McKay (Vice, Anchorman) is here. The end of the world may be in sight, but the Academy Awards may not be far behind.

Leonardo DiCaprio (the first A-list actor of many you’re about to see on this page) plays Paul, an astronomer tasked with heading on a “giant media tour” to warn everyone of the approaching comet that spells impending doom for the world’s population. Joining him is Jennifer Lawrence, who plays fellow astronomer Kate.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters will be pleading to the powers-that-be in the Oval Office and even making the jump to the glitzy, perma-smile world of morning television. Those two alone would make any movie worth watching. Netflix, though, has filled out the cast in incredible fashion.

Deep breath: Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep all feature. You can see more of some of their characters in the trailer, as well as in the newly-released images from Netflix below. Oh, and singer/part-time Fortnite superstar Adriana Grande shows up too. Naturally.

Take a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up pic.twitter.com/DAK4mgD1tPSeptember 8, 2021 See more

It all amounts to Netflix positioning itself for major Oscars buzz. Don’t Look Up is out on Netflix December 24 – prime awards season – and is heading for a limited theatrical run on December 10 too, much like Mank, The Irishman, and Roma before it. Could Leo be picking up another Best Actor nod?

